Neelavelicham: Everything You Need To Know About The Prithviraj-Kunchacko-Rima-Soubin Starrer!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, Rima Kallingal, and Soubin Shahir, the four talented actors of the Malayalam film industry are coming together for the upcoming project Neelavelicham. The movie, which is based on Vaikom Muhammed Basheer's renowned short story, is directed by Aashiq Abu. The highly exciting project was announced on the 113th birth anniversary of Vaikom Muhammed Basheer.

To the unversed, Bhargavi Nilayam, the first horror film of the Malayalam film industry, was based on the same short story. According to director Aashiq Abu, he always wanted to create his own cinematic version of the much-loved short story by the legendary writer.

"സ്നേഹം നിറഞ്ഞവരേ, നിറത്തിന്മേൽ നിറവും വെളിച്ചത്തിന്മേൽ വെളിച്ചവും ഉപയോഗിച്ച്, ബഷീറിന്റെ 'നീലവെളിച്ചം' സിനിമയാക്കണമെന്നത് ഏറെ കാലമായുള്ള കൊതിയായിരുന്നു. എല്ലാം ഒത്തുവന്നത് ഇപ്പോഴാണ്. അക്ഷരസുൽത്താന്റെ നൂറ്റിപ്പതിമൂന്നാം ജന്മദിനത്തിൽ ഈ വാർത്ത നിങ്ങളുമായി പങ്കുവെക്കാൻ ഏറെ അഭിമാനവും സന്തോഷവും ഉണ്ട്. ബഷീറിന്റെ കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്കും

ശ്രീ ഗുഡ്നൈറ്റ് മോഹനും ഹൃദയത്തിൽ നിന്നും നന്ദി. നീലവെളിച്ചം ഈ വർഷാവസാനം ചിത്രീകരണം ആരംഭിക്കും. #VaikomMuhmmadBasheer #Neelavelicham #OPM", wrote Aashiq Abu in his Facebook post.

The team decided to go ahead with the original title of the short story for the film as well, instead of opting for a new title. If the reports are to be true, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kunchacko Boban have been roped in to appear as the male leads, while Rima Kallingal appears as the female lead. Soubin Shahir, on the other hand, is expected to play the negative lead in the project.

Aashiq Abu is joining hands with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in his career, for Neelavelicham. Shyju Khalid is the director of photography of the project. Bijibal and Rex Vijayan compose the songs and background score. Saiju Sreedharan handles the editing. The project, which is bankrolled by OPM Cinemas, is expected to start rolling by the ending of 2021.

Also Read:

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Andhadhun Remake Is Titled Bramam; Rashi Khanna & Unni Mukundan Join The Cast?

Mohanlal's Aaraattu: KGF Actor Garuda Ram To Play The Antagonist?