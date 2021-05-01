Nivin Pauly Reveals New Poster Of Thuramukham; Pays Tribute To The Workers!

Thuramukham, the Nivin Pauly starrer directed by Rajeev Ravi is gearing up for a grand release very soon. The audiences have been eagerly waiting for an update on the project, for a very long time. However, Nivin Pauly has now finally put an end to the wait, by revealing a new poster of Thuramukham.

The actor released the new poster of the Rajeev Ravi directorial and paid tribute to the workers on the occasion of laborers day. "A riot is the language of the unheard." -- Martin Luther King Jr. Here's our tribute to all the workers!! #Thuramukham from #RajeevRavi😍," wrote the actor on his social media post.

Recently, it was speculated that Thuramukham might go the OTT way and get premiered on the renowned OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. It was also rumoured that the release date of the Nivin Pauly starter will be revealed very soon. However, the team has not officially confirmed the OTT release, so far.

As reported earlier, Nivin Pauly is appearing in the role of Moidu, a port-laborer who is based on Mattanchery. The actor is said to be appearing in a never-seen-before avatar in the Rajeev Ravi directorial. The official posters of the movie, which revealed Nivin's look in Thuramukham, had gone viral on social media.

Joju George and Poornima Indrajith, on the other hand, are appearing as Moidu's parents in Thuramukham. Arjun Ashokan, the young actor essays the role of his younger brother. Indrajith Sukumaran is playing another pivotal role in the movie. As per the reports, Indrajith's character in the movie is based on a real-life character.

Thuramukham, which is the fourth directorial venture of cinematographer-director Rajeev Ravi, is based on KM Chidambaram's popular play of the same name. The Nivin Pauly starrer is scripted by Gopan Chidamabaram, the popular writer and son of KM Chidambaram. The movie will feature Sudev Nair, Manikandan Achari, Darshana Rajendran, etc., in the supporting roles.