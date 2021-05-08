Nivin Pauly's Thuramukham: Official Teaser To Be Revealed On Eid!

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller will be next seen in the highly anticipated period thriller, Thuramukham, directed by Rajeev Ravi. As per the latest updates, the much-awaited Thuramukham teaser will be revealed this Eid. The highly exciting update was revealed by Sukumar Thekkepat, the producer of the project, through a social media post recently.

"അങ്ങനെ നിങ്ങൾ എല്ലാവരും ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട തുറമുഖം ടീസർ ഈദിന് റിലീസ് ചെയ്യുന്നു ..ദൈവം അനുഗ്രഹിച്ചു സിനിമ ഉടൻ തീയേറ്ററുകളിൽ എത്തിക്കാൻ സാധിക്കുമെന്നും പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നു ..സമയം പിന്നീട് അറിയിക്കാം...Teaser cut in progress by Director Geethu Mohandas 🥰🥰🥰 Remember SMS and be safe," wrote the producer on his Facebook post.

Recently, it was rumoured that Thuramukham might get a direct OTT release on the popular platform, Amazon Prime Video. It was also speculated that the makers are planning to reveal the release date of the movie on May 1, on the occasion of labourers day. However, the sources close to the Nivin Pauly starrer rubbished the reports and confirmed that the team is eyeing a theatrical release.

As per the reports, Thuramukham revolves around the famous protests against the Chappa system that existed in the coastal areas of Cochin during the 1950s. Nivin Pauly essays the central character. The actor is playing the role of Moidu, a port-laborer who is based on Mattanchery, in the Rajeev Ravi directorial.

Thuramukham, which marks Nivin Pauly's first collaboration with Rajeev Ravi, is based on KM Chidambaram's popular play of the same name. The project is scripted by Gopan Chidamabaram, the popular writer and son of KM Chidambaram. As mentioned in producer Sukumar Thekkepat's post, Geetu Mohandas is also a part of the direction team.

Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Poornima Indrajith, Darshana Rajendran, and so on essay the supporting roles in Thuramukham. The Rajeev Ravi directorial is produced by Sukumar Thekkeppat, under the banner Mini Studios.