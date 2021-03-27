One Box Office Day 1 Collections: The Mammootty Starrer is Off To An Excellent Start!

One, the Mammootty starring political drama has had a grand release on March 26, Friday. The Santhosh Viswanath directorial has been receiving positive reviews from all over. As per the latest updates, One has performed extremely well at the box office on day 1 and is off to an excellent start.

According to the trade experts, One has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 2 Crore from the box office on its first day. Thus, the Mammootty starrer is off to an excellent start at the box office and is expected to perform even better on its second and third days of release.

One Movie Review: Mammootty Shines Bright In This Moving Political Drama

However, One has failed to beat The Priest, the horror-thriller that hit the theatres on March 19, Thursday as Mammootty's first release post lockdown. The Priest had made a tremendous opening on its first day at the box office. The movie broke all pre-existing collection records and emerged as the highest opener at the box office post lockdown.

As per the updates, One has earned the third position in the top 5 biggest box office openers list, after The Priest and Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. However, the Mammootty starrer is expected to perform better in the first weekend of its release, considering the positive reviews and extra shows that are added in most of the releasing centers.

Coming to One, the Santhosh Viswanath features Mammootty in the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the Chief Minister of Kerala. The movie, which is scripted by Bobby Sanjay, discusses the importance of the "Right to Recall" in modern-day politics and democracy. Mammootty's performance as Kadakkal Chandran is the backbone of this political thriller.

Also Read:

One Box Office Prediction: A Massive Opening Is On Cards For The Mammootty Starrer!

The Priest Box Office: The Mammootty Starrer Beats Master With Day 1 Kerala Collections