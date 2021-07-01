Prithviraj Sukumaran Resumes Bhramam Shoot; Reveals An Exciting Update!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker is finally back to work after the lockdown of 2021. Recently, Prithviraj took to his official social media handles and confirmed that he is resuming the shoot of his highly anticipated project, Bhramam. The multi-faceted talent also revealed a major update of Bhramam, in his post.

"Back to work after the 2021 lockdown! Off to shoot the tale end scene of Bhramam! @bhramammovie," wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran on his post. As the actor mentioned, the team is planning to shoot the tail end portions of the Ravi K Chandran directorial in its final schedule. Rashi Khanna, who leading lady of the project, is also a part of the schedule.

To the uninitiated, Bhramam is the official Malayalam remake of Andhadhun, the Sriram Raghavan-directed Bollywood blockbuster. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the central character, which was originally played by the talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana, in the movie. Rashi Khanna, on the other hand, is playing the role which was originally essayed by Radhika Apte.

Mamta Mohandas, the talented actress is reprising the character, which was amazingly portrayed by the senior actress Tabu in Andhadhun. The movie also features young actor Unni Mukundan and yesteryear superstar Shankar in the other pivotal roles. Jagadish, Sudhir Karamana, Surabhi Lakshmi, and so on essay the supporting roles in the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer.

Sarath Balan has penned the additional script and dialogues for the Prithviraj starrer. Director Ravi K Chandran himself handles the cinematography. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and original score. The editing is handled by A Sreekar Prasad. Bhramam is bankrolled by the banner AP International.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release Bhramam on an OTT platform, owing to the second wave of the pandemic. The grapevine suggests that the Bhramam team is already in talks with some of the leading OTT platforms, but the deal is yet to be finalised.