Prithviraj Sukumaran's Andhadhun Remake Bramam Starts Rolling: Location Stills Go Viral!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is playing the lead role in the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun, which has been titled Bramam. The highly anticipated Ravi K Chandran directorial started rolling in Fort Kochi on January 27, Wednesday. Now, the location stills of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is going viral on social media.

In the shooting stills that are leaked online, Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen in the get-up of the blind pianist, which reminds of Ayushmann Khurrana's look from Andhadhun. It also confirms that Rashi Khanna is playing the role which is portrayed by Radhika Apte in the original. From the location stills, it is evident that Bramam will follow the same premise and similar characters in a backdrop, which is different from the Sriram Raghavan directorial.

Bramam

However, Prithviraj Sukumaran and the rest of the team members are yet to make an official announcement on the project, which marks Ravi K Chandran's Malayalam directorial debut. The team is expected to launch the project officially, with a first look poster, very soon.

Along with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Rashi Khanna, the Andhadhun Malayalam remake will also feature Unni Mukundan, Mamta Mohandas, and senior actor Shankar in the pivotal roles. As reported earlier, Prithviraj will reprise the character played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original, while Mamta Mohandas is said to be roped in for the character played by Tabu.

Bramam is expected to feature some popular faces of Malayalam cinema including senior actor Shankar, Jagadish, Sudhir Karamana, Surabhi Lakshmi, and so on in the supporting roles. Sarath Balan has penned the script for the project. Director Ravi K Chandran himself handles the cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is bankrolled by the banner AP International.

