Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi To Go The OTT Way; Release Date Announcement Soon?

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent will be next seen in the highly-anticipated action thriller, Kuruthi. The project, which has garnered the attention of cine-goers with its intense posters and teaser, is reportedly going the OTT way. If the latest reports are to be believed, Prithviraj Sukumaran is planning to announce the same very soon.

According to the sources close to Kuruthi, the online streaming rights of the Manu Warrier directorial have been bagged by the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video, for a whopping price. Even though the project was originally planned as a theatrical release, the makers finally decided to go the OTT way considering the second wave of the pandemic.

In that case, Kuruthi will be the second direct-to-OTT film in its leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran's career, after the crime thriller Cold Case. The rumourmills also suggest that Bhramam, another much-awaited Prithviraj starrer is also going the OTT way. However, the makers are yet to confirm the reports officially.

Kuruthi, which marks the first independent outing of Prithviraj Productions, is produced by Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife, journalist-producer Supriya Menon. The actor-filmmaker, who is super excited about the project, had stated that he is extremely proud of how the project has been shaped up. From Prithviraj's posts, it is evident that Kuruthi is going to be a unique experience for the Malayalam cinema audiences.

Dulquer Salmaan Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why We Absolutely Love DQ

Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bro Daddy: Next Schedule To Be Shot In Kerala



The multi-starrer project was entirely shot at Eerattupetta, Kottayam, majorly indoors. Kuruthi, which marks the Malayalam debut of filmmaker Manu Warrier reportedly deals with a revenge story, that is narrated in the backdrop of socio-political scenarios. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer features a great supporting cast, including Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukoya, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu, Naslen, and Sagar Surya.