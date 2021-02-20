Prithviraj Sukumaran To Play A Key Role In Mohanlal's Barroz?

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent has a great personal and professional rapport with Mohanlal. The actor-filmmaker made his directorial debut with Lucifer that featured the complete actor in the titular role. Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran has now hinted that he might be playing a key role in Barroz, which marks the directorial debut of Mohanlal.

Recently, the actor-director had penned a special note on Drishyam 2, the recently released Mohanlal starrer. At the end of the long message that heaped praises on the movie, the leading man and director Jeethu Joseph, Prithviraj Sukumaran had mentioned that he can't wait to direct Mohanlal again. Interestingly, he also added that he is waiting to be directed by the complete actor.

"Cheta... I cannot wait to direct you again and be directed by you! ❤️," wrote Prithviraj in his post. After the actor-filmmaker made this remark, the rumourmills suggest that the duo is indeed teaming up for Mohanlal's directorial debut, Barroz. If the reports are to be true, Barroz is definitely going to be a highly exciting experience for the audiences.

Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Mohanlal Strikes Gold Again With This Brilliantly Crafted Sequel!

Mohanlal, on the other hand, had confirmed that Empuraan will start rolling by the end of 2021, in his recent Twitter interaction with the fans and followers. The Lucifer sequel will have the complete actor returning in the highly celebrated role of Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khureshi Ab'Ram. More details on the project are expected to be revealed very soon.

Coming back to Barroz, the pre-production works of Mohanlal's directorial debut is almost finished. If things go as planned, the shooting of the fantasy adventure movie will kickstart in Goa by the beginning of April 2021. Mohanlal himself plays the titular character in the movie, which is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.

Also Read:

CONFIRMED: Drishyam Franchise Will Continue, Part 3 Is On Cards For The Mohanlal Starrer!

Drishyam 2: Prithviraj Sukumaran Heaps Praises On The Mohanlal Starrer!