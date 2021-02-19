Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Mohanlal Strikes Gold Again With This Brilliantly Crafted Sequel!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Murali Gopy, Anjali Nair, Siddique, Asha Sarath Director: Jeethu Joseph

Drishyam 2 is unarguably the biggest release from the Malayalam film industry. The Mohanlal starrer, which is a sequel to the 2013-released blockbuster Drishyam, marks Mohanlal's second collaboration with the talented filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. Drishyam 2 is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Did the Mohanlal starrer live up to the expectations? Read Drishyam 2 movie review here, to know...

*No Spoilers ahead*

Drishyam 2 Twitter Review: Here Is What The Audiences Feel About The Mohanlal Starrer!

Plot

The lives of George Kutty (Mohanlal), Rani (Meena), and their daughters (Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil) changed upside down after the crime they committed 6 years back. George Kutty became immensely successful as a businessman, while his elder daughter still struggles with mental trauma. However, things change once the investigation officer (Murali Gopy) finds another lead.

Performances

Mohanlal once again sets the screen on fire with his brilliant performance as George Kutty. The complete actor stuns the audience with his effortlessness. Meena, the leading lady once again proves she is one of the best onscreen pairs of Mohanlal, with her amazing chemistry with the actor.

Verdict

Drishyam 2 is a brilliantly crafted crime thriller that lives up to the legacy of its blockbuster first installment. Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph strike gold once again with the movie definitely worth a watch.

Also Read:

Drishyam 2: Prithviraj Sukumaran Heaps Praises On The Mohanlal Starrer!

Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph Share Some Interesting Anecdotes From The Sets Of Drishyam 2