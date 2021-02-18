Rithu Manthra: Meet The Popular Contestant Of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the Mohanlal-hosted show has already entered the favourites list of the Malayalam television audiences. Among the Bigg Boss Malayalam contestants, Rithu Manthra has garnered attention with her performance in the grand premiere. To the uninitiated, Rithu Manthra entered the showbiz as a model and later tried a hand in acting. She is also a talented singer.

In her introduction to the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3, the multi-faceted talent had opened up about her journey, to host Mohanlal. Rithu Manthra aspires to create her own place and identity at the Bigg Boss house and wants to prove her capabilities.

Here is everything you need to know about Rithu Manthra. Have a look...

Mommy's Girl Rithu Manthra was born in Kannur as the only child of her parents. She lost her father at a very young age and was raised by her mother. During her introduction at the Bigg Boss Malayalam premiere, Rithu had revealed how her mother refused to remarry again for her sake. Rithu Manthra considers her mother as her pillar of strength and inspiration. Entry To Modeling Rithu Manthra entered the modeling field graduating from the Don Bosco College, Kannur in Journalism and Literature. According to the model-actress, she was constantly body-shamed by her classmates for her height but received the first modeling assignment because of the same. Miss India Pageant & Acting Career Rithu Manthra represented Kerala in the Miss India pageant of 2018 and earned the "Miss Talented" title. She later ventured into acting and played supporting roles in various Malayalam films including the highly acclaimed Parvathy Thiruvothu starrer Uyare. A Gifted Singer Rithu Manthra earned immense popularity on social media platforms, especially on Instagram with her cover versions of the popular songs. Her rendition of the classic Tamil romantic song "Vaseegara" had garnered the attention of R Madhavan, who appreciated her talent by sharing the video on his pages.

