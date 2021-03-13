Salute: Dulquer Salmaan Reveals His Character In The Rosshan Andrrews Directorial

Dulquer Salmaan, the popular actor is all set to play a police officer in Salute, the upcoming Rosshan Andrrews movie. The promising first look poster of Salute, which was revealed recently, had set social media on fire. Now, Dulquer Salmaan has revealed the name of his character in the cop film.

The actor-producer recently took to his official social media pages and shared a new poster of Salute in which is he once again seen in the police uniform. "Meet Aravind Karunakaran 😎 #Salute," Dulquer Salmaan wrote in his post. The highly promising second poster of the Rosshan Andrrews starrer is now winning the internet.

Dulquer Salmaan's close friends from the film industry, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, are also highly impressed with the second poster of Salute. "Looking the real deal brother man! 🤗❤️," Prithviraj commented on the post. "@therealprithvi thank you superstar! You paved the way 🤗🤗🤗😘😘," Dulquer replied to the Lucifer director's comment.

As per the latest reports, Dulquer Salmaan is playing a young police officer in Salute, which is said to be a unique cop story. As reported earlier, the talented actor is playing the first full-fledged police officer role of his career in this much-awaited project. Expectations are riding high on the project after the release of the promising posters.

Bollywood actress Diana Penty is appearing as the female lead opposite Dulquer in Salute. Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, and Alencier Ley Lopez play the other pivotal roles. Bobby-Sanjay, the National award-winning duo has penned the cop thriller. Santhosh Narayanan, the popular musician has been roped in to compose the songs and original score for the Dulquer Salmaan starrer. Aslam K Purayil is the director of photography. Cyril Kuruvilla handles the production designing. Salute is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films.

