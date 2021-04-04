Nivin Pauly To Play The Lead Role In Thaaram; First Look Poster Is Out

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller took to his official social media pages and announced his upcoming project Thaaram, on the occasion of Easter. The project marks Nivin Pauly's first collaboration with Vinay Govind, the young filmmaker. Nivin Pauly announced the project by revealing its first look announcement poster, which has already taken social media by storm.

Thaaram, which is said to be a complete entertainer, marks the first outing of popular writer-subtitler Vivek Ranjit as a solo scriptwriter. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and the rest of the star cast of the movie, which is expected to start rolling after Nivin Pauly wraps up his current commitments.

Rahul Raj, the popular musician has been roped in to compose the songs and original score for Thaaram. Pradheesh M Varma is the director of photography. Arju Benn handles the editing. Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar handle the sound design of the project.

To the unversed, Nivin Pauly was originally supposed to join hands with director Vinay Govind and writer Vivek Ranjit for a project titled Amar Chitra Gadha, in 2015. But the much-awaited project was delayed indefinitely due to unknown reasons. Instead, the trio is now teaming up for Thaaram, which is expected to start rolling by the second half of 2021.

Coming to Nivin Pauly's career, the actor has some exciting projects in the pipeline. The charming actor is currently on a signing spree and has a handful of promising projects under making, including Rajeev Ravi's Thuramukham, Abrid Shine's Mahaveeryar, Padavettu, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, Gangs Of Mundanmala, Bismi Special, and so on.

