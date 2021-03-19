Tovino Thomas's Kala Gets 'A' Certificate From Censor Board; To Release On March 25

Tovino Thomas will be next seen in Kala, the upcoming Rohith VS-directorial. Interestingly, the much-awaited project recently completed its censor formalities and bagged an 'A' certificate. Tovino Thomas took to his official social media pages and revealed the news. The actor also confirmed that Kala is releasing worldwide on March 25, 2021.

"#Kala Censored !! We got a certificate. Yes, A certificate! #nocuts #nobeeps #raw #forgrownupsonly #babiesstepback," wrote Tovino Thomas in his post. From the post, it is evident that the actor is totally excited to show the much-awaited film in its complete glory to the audiences, without any cuts or alterations.

From the recently released official trailer, it is evident that Kala is not a film that is meant for family audiences, especially children, Even though the 'A' certificate might restrict a group of audiences from watching the film, it is definitely going to contribute towards the overall movie-watching experience of the eligible viewers.

As per the reports, Kala revolves around the central character Shaji, played by Tovino Thomas, and his special bond with his pet dog Blackie. A dog named Bazigar is playing the role of Blackie in Kala, thus making his acting debut. The movie marks Tovino's first collaboration with director Rohith VS, who is best known for the films Adventures Of Omanakuttan and Iblis. The Tovino Thomas starrer also features Lal, Divya Pillai, and Sumesh Moor, in the other pivotal roles.

Kala had recently made headlines after leading man Tovino was injured while shooting a fight sequence for the project. The actor suffered an injury in his gut after a co-actor accidentally kicked him during the scene. Tovino was hospitalized for almost a week after the accident. He later resumed the shoot and completed the project after recovering completely.

Also Read:

Nivin Pauly Starts Shooting For Abrid Shine's Mahaveeryar: The First Look Is Out!

Irul Trailer Review: A Spine-Chilling Murder Mystery Is On The Way!