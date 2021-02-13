Valentine's Day Special: Premam, Mayaanadhi, & Other Best Malayalam Romantic Films Of The Past Decade

Thattathin Marayathu (2012)

This Nivin Pauly-Vineeth Sreenivasan movie is a perfect Valentine's Day treat for you if you love breezy romantic comedies. Vinod and Ayesha's poetic romance is something we have all wished for at some point in life. This beautiful musical love story will definitely bring a smile to your face.

Annayum Rasoolum (2013)

The tragic love story of Anna and Rasool (wonderfully played by Andrea Jeremiah and Fahadh Faasil) is unarguably one of the finest romances produced by the Malayalam film industry to date. This Rajeev Ravi directorial hardly reminds you that you are watching a film. Do revisit this film if you are a sucker for tragic romances, or if you love Fahadh Faasil (his eyes are magic).

Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi (2013)

This romantic-road movie that features Dulquer Salmaan totally deserves all the love this Valentine's Day. NPCB shows Kaasi's journey from Kerala to Nagaland, in search of his estranged lover Assi. The breathtaking visualization, soulful music, and exceptional chemistry of Dulquer Salmaan and the leading lady Surja Bala Hijam make this Samir Thahir directorial a beautiful watch.

Premam (2015)

This Nivin Pauly-starrer directed by Alphonse Puthren literally defines the term trendsetter. The romantic comedy went on to become a national sensation and one of the biggest blockbusters Malayalam cinema has ever had. Premam is one of the finest portrayals of an individual's journey to find love and his soulmate, in recent times. Definitely worth a re-watch.

Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015)

Ennu Ninte Moideen is an epic love story, which is based on the real-life tragic romance of Moideen and Kanjana Mala, is one of the most-loved romantic films ever made. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu recreated the magic of the unfilled romance with their crackling chemistry in this RS Vimal directorial. These characters will stay with you for long.

Anarkali (2015)

This one-of-a-kind love story that marked the directorial debut of late filmmaker Sachy, has received immense love from the audiences over the years. Prithviraj Sukumaran's brilliant performance as Shanthanu, who longs for his estranged love Nadira, the exceptional soundtrack, and wonderful visualisation makes Anarkali an absolute treat to watch.

Mayaanadhi (2017)

Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer Mayaanadhi has been considered as a path-breaking attempt in the romance genre. This Aashiq Abu directorial was totally loved by the audiences for its soul-wrenching portrayal of Maathan's unconditional love for Appu. This one is going to earn the classic status in the future, for sure.