Vedan Controversy: Parvathy Thiruvothu Receives Flak On Social Media For Selective Feminism

Parvathy Thiruvothu had made headlines lately by 'liking' rapper Vedan's apology post on sexual misconduct. However, the Aarkkariyam actress is now being subjected to severe bullying once again, for her stand in the Vedan controversy. Parvathy is now receiving flak on social media from a group of netizens for her selective feminism.

The supporters of the 'Me Too' campaign and film industry members have alleged that Parvathy Thiruvothu has conveniently forgotten what she stood for all these years, with the Vedan controversy. They allege that Parvathy, who once famously explained the importance of social media likes, has now shown double standards by simply unliking the rapper's post and issuing an apology for the same.

A few film industry members, including the Oru Adaar Love director Omar Lulu has harshly criticized the actress and even questioned the stand she took while Dileep was arrested for the abduction of the actress. The director points out that Parvathy Thiruvothu has clearly indicated that she is in support of Vedan, by liking his post.

Parvathy Thiruvothu Apologises For Liking Sexual Misconduct Accused Rapper Vedan's Instagram Post



Recently, Parvathy Thiruvothu had called out the ONV Cultural Academy for honouring poet Vairamuthu with the prestigious ONV Award. The actress had pointed out that the academy failed to consider the fact that Vairamuthu was accused of sexual misconduct by several women as a part of the 'Me Too' movement. As a result, the academy was forced to reconsider the decision, and the Tamil poet had to 'return' the award.

ONV Cultural Academy To Re-Examine Award To #MeToo Accused Poet-Lyricist Vairamuthu

Parvathy Thiruvothu, who is unarguably one of the most courageous women of Malayalam cinema, has always fought against sexism in the industry. The actress, who is best known for her outspoken nature, had made headlines by calling out the biggest stars of the industry and the actors association A.M.M.A at various occasions in the past. Parvathy had even quit the association, as a protest against its general secretary Edavela Babu's sexist remarks against the survivor of the actress abduction case.