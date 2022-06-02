Aadujeevitham: AR Rahman Visits Prithviraj Sukumaran & Team At The Location, See Pics

Aadujeevitham, the highly anticipated project that features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, is nearing the final stage of its making. AR Rahman, the Oscar award-winning musician is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a very long gap, with Aadujeevitham. Interestingly, the legendary musician recently visited Prithviraj Sukumaran and the team at the location of the project, in Jordan.

Earlier, in many of his interviews, leading man Prithviraj had mentioned that AR Rahman is very excited about Aadujeevitham and expressed his desire to visit the location of the Blessy directorial. Even though the musician had even promised the team that he would visit the location, he couldn't make it in the last two schedules due to the pandemic restrictions.

But now, AR Rahman has joined Prithviraj Sukumaran and the Aadujeevitham team in Wadi Rum, Jordan, which is one of the prime locations of the film. The musician confirmed the same by posting a picture from the location on his Instagram handle. "No phones..no internet for two days...just camels and sheep as friends! #aadujeevitham," Rahman captioned his post.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the other hand, took to his official handles and shared a candid still with AR Rahman, in which the duo is seen having a conversation. "Look who came all the way to Wadi Rum, Jordan to motivate the team! Thank you @arrahman sir for making us feel so special! #Aadujeevitham ❤️," the multi-faceted talent captioned his post.

Coming to Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the role of Najeeb Mohammed, an abused migrant labourer who gets stranded in the middle of a desert in Saudi Arabia in the movie. The survival drama, which is based on Benyamin's novel of the same name, is scripted by the director Blessy himself. KU Mohanan, the veteran cinematographer, is the DOP. A Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the project while Academy award-winner Rasool Pookutty handles the sound design. Aadujeevitham is produced by KG Abraham, under the banner KGA Films.