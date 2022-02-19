Aaraattu Box Office Day 1 Worldwide Collections: The Mohanlal Starrer Gets A Massive Opening

Aaraattu, the mass entertainer that features Mohanlal in the lead role, finally hit the theatres on February 18, Friday. The movie, which marks Mohanlal's reunion with director B Unnikrishnan, has been receiving mixed reviews. However, Aaraattu has reportedly had a massive opening at the box office, with its release day collection.

As per the latest reports from the trade experts, the Mohanlal starrer has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 6 Crore from the worldwide box office, on its Day 1 at theatres. The reports suggest that Aaraattu is in the fifth position, in the list of Malayalam cinema's Top 5 all-time biggest opening day collections.

The Mohanlal starrer, which is made with a massive budget of Rs. 25 Crore, had less pre-release hype while considering the other recent releases of the complete actor. However, Aaraattu has witnessed a massive audience rush after the first show was finished. Around 50 plus extra shows were added at the major releasing centers across Kerala, considering the rush.

The B Unnikrishnan directorial has impressed the die-hard fans of Mohanlal, who were waiting for a film that celebrates their idol. The complete actor has once again amazed the audiences with the exceptional energy and screen presence in Aaraattu. However, the movie has disappointed viewers who were expecting a well-made entertainer that has a solid storyline.

Aaraattu features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles. Rahul Raj has composed the songs and original score for the Mohanlal starter. Vijay Ulaganath is the director of photography. Aaraattu is bankrolled by RD Illuminations and MPM Group.