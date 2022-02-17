Aaraattu First Review Is Out: This Mohanlal Starrer Is For The Masses!

Aaraattu, the most-awaited Mohanlal starrer is gearing up for a grand release on February 18, Friday. The movie, which marks Mohanlal's first theatrical release of 2022, is helmed by the renowned filmmaker B Unnikrishnan. AR Rahman, the legendary musician is making a cameo appearance in Aaraattu, which features Shraddha Srinath as the female lead.

Vysana Edvanakkadu, the Malayalam filmmaker who watched the Mohanlal starrer much before its release, recently took to his official pages and penned his review of the film. The director confirmed that Aaraattu is a complete treat for the masses, and will definitely emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters of Mohanlal's acting career.

According to Vyasan, the B Unnikrishnan directorial is made for the fans who want to watch the Vintage avathar of Mohanlal. He also added that Aaraattu is a completely different film while considering the filmography of director B Unnikrishnan so far. Vyasan Edavanakkadu heaped praises on the Aaraattu director for the exceptional making style of the Mohanlal starrer.