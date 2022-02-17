    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aaraattu First Review Is Out: This Mohanlal Starrer Is For The Masses!

      By
      |

      Aaraattu, the most-awaited Mohanlal starrer is gearing up for a grand release on February 18, Friday. The movie, which marks Mohanlal's first theatrical release of 2022, is helmed by the renowned filmmaker B Unnikrishnan. AR Rahman, the legendary musician is making a cameo appearance in Aaraattu, which features Shraddha Srinath as the female lead.

      Vysana Edvanakkadu, the Malayalam filmmaker who watched the Mohanlal starrer much before its release, recently took to his official pages and penned his review of the film. The director confirmed that Aaraattu is a complete treat for the masses, and will definitely emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters of Mohanlal's acting career.

      Aaraattu First Review Is Out: This Mohanlal Starrer Is For The Masses!

      According to Vyasan, the B Unnikrishnan directorial is made for the fans who want to watch the Vintage avathar of Mohanlal. He also added that Aaraattu is a completely different film while considering the filmography of director B Unnikrishnan so far. Vyasan Edavanakkadu heaped praises on the Aaraattu director for the exceptional making style of the Mohanlal starrer.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 23:33 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 17, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X