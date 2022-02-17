Aaraattu First Review Is Out: This Mohanlal Starrer Is For The Masses!

Aaraattu,
the
most-awaited
Mohanlal
starrer
is
gearing
up
for
a
grand
release
on
February
18,
Friday.
The
movie,
which
marks
Mohanlal's
first
theatrical
release
of
2022,
is
helmed
by
the
renowned
filmmaker
B
Unnikrishnan.
AR
Rahman,
the
legendary
musician
is
making
a
cameo
appearance
in
Aaraattu,
which
features
Shraddha
Srinath
as
the
female
lead.
Vysana
Edvanakkadu,
the
Malayalam
filmmaker
who
watched
the
Mohanlal
starrer
much
before
its
release,
recently
took
to
his
official
pages
and
penned
his
review
of
the
film.
The
director
confirmed
that
Aaraattu
is
a
complete
treat
for
the
masses,
and
will
definitely
emerge
as
one
of
the
biggest
blockbusters
of
Mohanlal's
acting
career.
According
to
Vyasan,
the
B
Unnikrishnan
directorial
is
made
for
the
fans
who
want
to
watch
the
Vintage
avathar
of
Mohanlal.
He
also
added
that
Aaraattu
is
a
completely
different
film
while
considering
the
filmography
of
director
B
Unnikrishnan
so
far.
Vyasan
Edavanakkadu
heaped
praises
on
the
Aaraattu
director
for
the
exceptional
making
style
of
the
Mohanlal
starrer.