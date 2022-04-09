Actress Abduction Case: Dileep's Wife Kavya Madhavan To Be Interrogated By Crime Branch

The actress abduction Case has now reached a new turning point, after a voice note that suggests Kavya Madhavan's alleged involvement in the conspiracy got leaked. The voice note, which is retrieved by the crime branch from the phone of one of the accused, suggests that Kavya Madhavan planned the crime while Dileep got involved in it much later.

The leaked voice note has a conversation between accused Suraj (who is also the brother-in-law of Dileep) and Sarath. During the conversation, Suraj says that it was Kavya Madhavan who wanted to put her former friend (the abducted actress) in trouble, for creating hurdles in her personal life.

According to Suraj, Kavya Madhavan was initially friends with the abducted actress. But their friendship turned sour after the survivor discovered Kavya's alleged affair with Dileep, who was then married to her best friend Manju Warrier. In the voice note, Suraj states that Dileep got involved in the case much later while Kavya was a part of the plan right from the beginning.

In the voice clip, Dileep's brother-in-law also pointed out that the main accused Pulsar Suni received his payment from Kavya Madhavan's boutique Lakshya. According to Suraj, Dileep never admits the same and also opined that the actor is going through a very tough phase in his life. Suraj also hints in the leaked voice note that Kavya is the 'madam' who was involved in the conspiracy from the beginning.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has summoned Kavya Madhavan for further interrogation, since this piece of evidence talks about her involvement in the crime. The investigation team has asked the actress to appear at the Aluva police club on April 11. The agency decided to summon Kavya following the instruction of the Kerala High Court.

