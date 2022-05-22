Alone Teaser: Mohanlal's New Avatar For The Shaji Kailas Project Raises Curiosity!

Alone, the highly anticipated project that marks the reunion of superstar Mohanlal and senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas, is nearing completion. The makers revealed the much-awaited Alone teaser on May 21, Saturday, as a special birthday gift for Mohanlal. The promising teaser of the Shaji Kailas film received a warm welcome from the cine-goers.

The Alone teaser features leading man Mohanlal in a mysterious, new avatar. The complete actor, who is seen in an all-white outfit, performing some kind of an art form. The teaser ends with the superstar's voiceover, in which he says; "The real heroes are always alone."

Watch Alone teaser here:

12th Man Movie Review: Mohanlal Excels In This Well-Crafted, Engaging Thriller



The biggest plus point of the Alone teaser is unarguably the majestic performance of its leading man Mohanlal. From the teaser, it is evident that the veteran actor is going to be seen in a brand new avatar in the Shaji Kailas directorial. Abhinandan Ramanujam's excellent cinematography and Jakes Bejoy's fantastic background score ensure that the film is going to be a stellar experience.

Alone, which is touted to be an experimental film, features Mohanlal as its only character. While addressing the audience at the title launch event, the superstar revealed some exciting details about the project. "We are launching the title of the 30th project of Aashirvad Cinemas. Shaji Kailas, who helmed the first film of Aashirvad Cinemas - Narasimham, is directing this project. Shaji and I have collaborated on several films in the past. Shaji's heroes are always strong and brave. And the real hero is always alone, and you will realise it when you watch this film," said Mohanlal.

The Mohanlal starrer is scripted by Rajesh Jayaraman. Don Max handles the editing. Santhosh Raman is the production designer of the project. Alone, which is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavooor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas, is reportedly gearing up for a direct OTT release.