Bheeshma Parvam Box Office 5 Days Collections: This Mammootty Starrer Is A Blockbuster!

Bheeshma Parvam, the Mammootty-starrer has been delivering a tremendous performance at the box office. When it completed the first 5 days of its release, Bheeshma Parvam has already earned the blockbuster status. The Amal Neerad directorial entered the glorious 50-Crore club of Malayalam cinema, just within the first weekend of its release.

As per the latest reports, Bheeshma Parvam has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 57 Crore at the worldwide box office, within the first 5 days of its release. The Mammootty starrer had crossed the 50-Crore mark within the first 4 days, thus breaking the collection record set by Mohanlal's Lucifer.

Read Bheeshma Parvam 4 days box office collection breakdown here:

Kerala: Rs. 25.16 Crore

Rest of India: Rs. 4.3 Crore

UAE: Rs. 13.2 Crore

Saudi Arabia: 2.25 Crore

Rest Of GCC: 5.1 Crore

Canada: Rs. 1.25 Crore

Total: Rs. 51.26 Crore

This is the gross collection that Bheeshma Parvam made within its first weekend, despite not getting a wide overseas release. The action drama has been slated to be released on other overseas centers on March 10, Thursday. So, the box office collections of the Mammootty starrer are expected to witness a massive rise in the upcoming weekend. If things go as expected, Bheeshma Parvam might enter the prestigious 100-Crore club of the Malayalam film industry, in another week.

The immensely positive reviews and word-of-mouth publicity have resulted in the massive box office performance of the Mammootty starrer. The project, which marked the megastar's third collaboration with director Amal Neerad after Big B and delayed Bilal, is now on its way to emerge as one of the all-time highest-grossing film of our industry. In that case, Bheeshma Parvam might also emerge as the highest-grossing film in the career of its leading man, Mammootty.