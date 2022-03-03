Bheeshma Parvam Movie Review: Mammootty-Amal Neerad Strike The Right Chord With This Enthralling Action Drama!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Mammootty, Nedumudi Venu, KPAC Lalitha, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi Director: Amal Neerad

Bheeshma Parvam, the action drama that features Mammootty in the lead role, has finally hit the theatres today. The movie, which is helmed by Amal Neerad, features Mammootty as the central character Michael. Bheeshma Parvam marked the megastar's third collaboration with the cinematographer-filmmaker, after the much-loved Big B and delayed Bilal.

Did the action drama live up to expectations? Read Bheeshma Parvam movie review here, to know...

*No Spoilers Ahead

What's Yay:

Mammootty and the supporting cast, Making, Visuals, Background Score, Intelligent placement of Mahabharata and Godfather references

What's Nay:

A rushed second half and climax

Plot

Michael (Mammootty) is the patriarch of his family that consists of his siblings and their children. Michael's widowed sister-in-law Fathima (Naida Moidu), her sons Ajaz (Soubin Shahir) and Ami (Sreenath Bhasi), and his sister Susan (Lena) love and respect him dearly. But Michael's other brothers and nephews hate him for his control over their lives. Things take a different turn when they join hands with Michael's old enemies Iravipilla (Nedumudi Venu), his wife (KPAC Lalitha), and their grandson Rajan (Sudev Nair), to get rid of him.

Performances

Mammootty looks simply majestic as Michael the patriarch who literally lives for his family, in Bheeshma Parvam. As always, the megastar's screen presence is impeccable and dialogue delivery is top-notch. The veteran actor once again amazes us with his fantastic command of the language and expertise in handling different Malayalam dialects.

Soubin Shahir steals the show in the second half with his balanced performance and shines in the action sequences. Sreenath Bhasi is extremely likable as Ami, while Shine Tom Chacko (even though his character looks like an extension of Bhasi Pillai from Kurup) and Sudev Nair score with their negative roles.

Nedumudi Venu and KPAC Lalitha, the late veteran actors appear together for one last time in the roles that leave us surprised, in Bheeshma Parvam. The rest of the star cast, including Naida Moidu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Lena, Ramesh Kottayam, Abu Salim, Nisthar Sait, Harish Uthaman, Srindaa, Maala Parvathi, Anagha, Veena Nandakumar, Shebin Benson, Pauly Valsan, Dhanya Ananya, and others are perfect in their respective roles.

Verdict

Bheeshma Parvam is an enthralling cinematic experience that keeps the audience engaged with its brilliant performances and fantastic making. Mammootty and Amal Neerad have definitely struck the right chord with this action drama.