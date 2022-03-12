    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bheeshma Parvam Box Office 9 Days Worldwide Collections: Mammootty's Action Drama Crosses 70-Crore Mark!

      By
      |

      Bheeshma Parvam, the action drama that released on March 3, Thursday, is all set to emerge as the biggest blockbuster of its leading man Mammootty's career. The Amal Neerad directorial is enjoying an exceptional run at the box office. With getting released in more overseas centers, Bheeshma Parvam is expected to perform even better in the upcoming days.

      According to the latest updates, the Mammootty starrer has crossed the 70-Crore mark at the worldwide box office when it completed the first 9 days of its release. On Day 8 and Day 9, Bheeshma Parvam has made an average gross collection of around Rs. 2.5 Crore. The action drama had crossed the 65-Crore mark at the worldwide box office, within the first week of its release.

      Bheeshma Parvam Box Office 9 Days Worldwide Collections: Mammoottys Action Drama Crosses 70-Crore Mark!

      Read Bheeshma Parvam box office 7 days collection report here:

      Kerala: Rs. 33.6 Crore

      Tamil Nadu: 0.78 Crore

      Karnataka: Rs. 3.25 Crore

      Rest of India: Rs. 0.95 Crore

      UAE-GCC: Rs. 25.2 Crore

      Canada: Rs. 1.34 Crore

      Total: 65.55 Crore

      As reported earlier, Bheeshma Parvam has all the chances to enter the prestigious 100-Crore club of the Malayalam film industry, within the first 2 weeks of its release. If things proceed at the same rate, the Amal Neerad directorial will soon emerge as one of the all-time highest grossers of Malayalam cinema. The Mammootty starrer has already crossed the lifetime collections of Hridayam, thus establishing itself as the highest grossing Malayalam film of 2022, so far.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:02 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 12, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X