Bheeshma Parvam Box Office 9 Days Worldwide Collections: Mammootty's Action Drama Crosses 70-Crore Mark!

Bheeshma Parvam, the action drama that released on March 3, Thursday, is all set to emerge as the biggest blockbuster of its leading man Mammootty's career. The Amal Neerad directorial is enjoying an exceptional run at the box office. With getting released in more overseas centers, Bheeshma Parvam is expected to perform even better in the upcoming days.

According to the latest updates, the Mammootty starrer has crossed the 70-Crore mark at the worldwide box office when it completed the first 9 days of its release. On Day 8 and Day 9, Bheeshma Parvam has made an average gross collection of around Rs. 2.5 Crore. The action drama had crossed the 65-Crore mark at the worldwide box office, within the first week of its release.

Kerala: Rs. 33.6 Crore

Tamil Nadu: 0.78 Crore

Karnataka: Rs. 3.25 Crore

Rest of India: Rs. 0.95 Crore

UAE-GCC: Rs. 25.2 Crore

Canada: Rs. 1.34 Crore

Total: 65.55 Crore

As reported earlier, Bheeshma Parvam has all the chances to enter the prestigious 100-Crore club of the Malayalam film industry, within the first 2 weeks of its release. If things proceed at the same rate, the Amal Neerad directorial will soon emerge as one of the all-time highest grossers of Malayalam cinema. The Mammootty starrer has already crossed the lifetime collections of Hridayam, thus establishing itself as the highest grossing Malayalam film of 2022, so far.