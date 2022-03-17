Bheeshma Parvam Making Video: Mammootty Yet Again Proves That Age Is Just A Number!

Bheeshma Parvam, the Mammootty starring action drama has been enjoying a tremendous run at the theatres. The Amal Neerad directorial has already emerged as the highest grosser of 2022 so far. Recently, the Bheeshma Parvam team released the much-awaited making video of Mammootty's much-celebrated godown fight sequence in the movie.

In the highly exciting making video, the megastar is seen handling the fight sequence with absolute ease, to the much delight of his co-stars and crew members. Mammootty has once again proved that age is just a number for him, with the extremely well-shot fight sequences of Bheeshma Parvam. The veteran actor is also seen getting injured while shooting the fight sequence, in the making video.

Watch Bheeshma Parvam making video here:

Along with Mammootty, the other major faces of the film including Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, and Farhaan Faasil were seen in the fight sequence. Director Amal Neerad, on the other hand, is seen getting extremely excited with the way the scene has shaped up. The well-shot Bheeshma Parvam making video is setting social media on fire now.

Mammootty essayed the central character Michael Anjootti in Bheeshma Parvam, which narrated the story of a patriarch who struggles to prevent his large family from falling apart. As always, the megastar has showcased both his stardom and exceptional acting skills in the film, which is definitely going to be remembered as one of the finest gangster dramas ever made in Malayalam cinema.

Bheeshma Parvam, which marked Mammootty's third collaboration with director Amal Neeerad, is penned by the director himself along with newcomer Devadath Shaji. The action-drama features a stellar star cast including Nedumudi Venu, KPAC Lalitha, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Nadiya Moidu, Lena, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Abu Salim, Dileesh Pothan, and others in the supporting roles. Sushin Shyam has composed the music and original score. Anend C Chandran is the director of photography.