Bheeshma Parvam: Mammootty Drops A Major Hint About The Plot And His Character

Bheeshma Parvam, the Mammootty starrer is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on March 3, Thursday. The Amal Neerad directorial is doing extremely well with the advance bookings and is expected to have a massive opening at the box office. In a recent interview, leading Mammootty dropped a major hint about the plot of Bheeshma Parvam and his character Michael.

While talking to a leading Malayalam media, Mammootty revealed that the Amal Neerad directorial is not an out-and-out gangster film and his character Michael is not a mafia king. According to the megastar, his character is someone who happened to be the head of a family due to various circumstances. Mammootty added that Bheeshma Parvam is not just all about action and style, but also has shades of emotional drama.

However, Mammootty added that he doesn't want to give away any spoilers about the film. But the megastar revealed that the Amal Neerad directorial has a perfect star cast, and has successfully re-created the 1980s periods on the silver screen. He assured that even the character who just appear for a few minutes have an important role in the narrative of Bheeshma Parvam. Mammootty also stated that audiences might find references to the epic Mahabharata or even the classic Hollywood film Godfather, in the film.

Bheeshma Parvam features an extensive star cast including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Nadia Moidu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shine Tom Chacko, Lena, Farhaan Faasil, Sudev Nair, Srindaa, Anagha, Veena Nandakumar, and others in the pivotal roles. Sushin Shyam has composed the songs and original score. Anend C Chandran is the director of photography. The Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by Amal Neerad and Anwar Rasheed, under the banners Amal Neerad Productions and Anwar Rasheed Entertainments.