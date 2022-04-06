Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Aswin Vijay Opens Up About His Sexuality On The Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, the fourth edition of the highly popular reality show is garnering the attention of audiences. As the host Mohanlal suggested, the show deals with the 'new normal' concept this time. Now, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 is making headlines after Aswin Vijay, one of the popular contestants opened up about his sexuality on the show.

In a recent episode, Aswin Vijay has come out as gay. He opened up about his sexuality in a private conversation with his Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 housemates and LGBTQ representatives Aparna Mulberry and Jasmine M Moosa. It was Aparna who revealed to Jasmine that Aswin is gay, when the trio was having a chat.

"Here is something very private. He is also like us. He is gay," she said. Hearing this, Jasmine smiled and shared that she had doubts about him right from the beginning of the show. But she didn't want to ask because it is strictly a personal matter. Later, she asked him if he is bisexual or gay, to which Aswin Vijay replied that he is strictly gay.

To the unversed, Aswin Vijay is the first magician to enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam show. The contestant had a turbulent past as his mother went missing and his father committed suicide. Later, Aswin grew up with his grandmother but was orphaned again at the age of 16 after she passed away. Later, he started living in a hostel, where he was sexually abused by his roommate. However, Aswin Vijay was able to find his mother, who is currently living in an orphanage and is under treatment for a psychological disorder.

Aparna Mulberry and Jasmine M Moosa had revealed that they are lesbians, at the premiere episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4. Aparna is married to a medical professional named Amritha Sri. Jasmine, on the other hand, is living with her partner.