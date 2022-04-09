Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Elimination: Nimisha PS Is Evicted From The Mohanlal Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4,
the
fourth
edition
of
the
highly
popular
reality
show
has
created
a
strong
fan
base
among
television
audiences.
As
per
the
reports,
the
Mohanlal
show
has
finally
had
its
second
elimination
recently.
The
sources
close
to
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4
suggest
that
Nimisha
PS,
the
former
Miss
Kerala
contestant
has
been
evicted
from
the
show
this
week.
As
per
the
reports,
Nimisha
received
the
least
number
of
votes
among
the
contestants
who
were
nominated
for
this
week's
elimination.
The
contestant's
eviction
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4
is
not
a
surprise
for
the
loyal
viewers
of
the
show,
as
it
was
expected
right
from
the
first
week.
According
to
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
analysts
on
social
media,
Nimisha
PS
lacked
a
proper
game
plan
and
was
totally
dependent
on
others
for
her
survival
on
the
show.
The
contestant's
performance
in
the
tasks
had
also
disappointed
the
viewers,
who
opined
that
she
lacks
game
spirit.
The
model,
who
aspires
to
become
an
actress,
is
one
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4
contestants
who
were
considered
to
be
the
weakest,
right
from
the
first
episode
of
the
show.