      Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Elimination: Nimisha PS Is Evicted From The Mohanlal Show

      Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, the fourth edition of the highly popular reality show has created a strong fan base among television audiences. As per the reports, the Mohanlal show has finally had its second elimination recently. The sources close to Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 suggest that Nimisha PS, the former Miss Kerala contestant has been evicted from the show this week.

      As per the reports, Nimisha received the least number of votes among the contestants who were nominated for this week's elimination. The contestant's eviction from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 is not a surprise for the loyal viewers of the show, as it was expected right from the first week.

      According to the Bigg Boss Malayalam analysts on social media, Nimisha PS lacked a proper game plan and was totally dependent on others for her survival on the show. The contestant's performance in the tasks had also disappointed the viewers, who opined that she lacks game spirit. The model, who aspires to become an actress, is one of the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 contestants who were considered to be the weakest, right from the first episode of the show.

      Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 23:51 [IST]
      X