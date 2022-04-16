Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Elimination: Shalini Nair Is Evicted From The Mohanlal Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4,
the
highly
popular
reality
show
is
garnering
attention
with
its
different
theme
this
time.
The
show,
which
is
hosted
by
Mohanlal,
had
its
third
elimination
recently.
As
per
the
latest
reports,
Shalini
Nair,
the
contestant
who
has
been
called
the
smalltown
girl
of
this
season,
has
got
evicted
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4.
According
to
the
reports,
Shalini
received
the
least
number
of
votes
in
last
week's
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
voting.
The
extremely
sensitive
nature,
evident
moves
to
gain
sympathy,
and
lack
of
enthusiasm
in
the
tasks
have
led
to
the
VJ's
elimination
from
the
house.
Shalini's
eviction
was
not
a
big
shock
for
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4
audiences,
as
it
was
expected
right
from
the
first
week's
elimination.
Shalini
Nair,
who
hails
from
the
Kunnamkulam
area
of
Thrissur,
Kerala,
is
a
video
jockey
by
profession.
She
aspires
to
become
a
well-known
face
in
the
television
industry
and
also
wishes
to
try
a
hand
at
acting.
Shalini,
who
is
a
divorcee,
is
a
single
mother
to
her
son
Unni
Kuttan.
She
had
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4
house
as
she
believes
that
the
platform
will
help
her
in
getting
better
work
opportunities.