Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Elimination: Shalini Nair Is Evicted From The Mohanlal Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, the highly popular reality show is garnering attention with its different theme this time. The show, which is hosted by Mohanlal, had its third elimination recently. As per the latest reports, Shalini Nair, the contestant who has been called the smalltown girl of this season, has got evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4.

According to the reports, Shalini received the least number of votes in last week's Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 voting. The extremely sensitive nature, evident moves to gain sympathy, and lack of enthusiasm in the tasks have led to the VJ's elimination from the house. Shalini's eviction was not a big shock for the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 audiences, as it was expected right from the first week's elimination.

Shalini Nair, who hails from the Kunnamkulam area of Thrissur, Kerala, is a video jockey by profession. She aspires to become a well-known face in the television industry and also wishes to try a hand at acting. Shalini, who is a divorcee, is a single mother to her son Unni Kuttan. She had entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 house as she believes that the platform will help her in getting better work opportunities.