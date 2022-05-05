CBI 5 The Brain Box Office 4 Days Collection: The Mammootty Starrer Continues Its Steady Run!

CBI 5 The Brain, the fifth installment of the celebrated CBI franchise had a grand release on May 1, Sunday. Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is playing the iconic character Sethurama Iyer in CBI 5 The Brain, which marked the comeback of senior filmmaker K Madhu. When it completed the first 4 days of its release, the Mammootty starrer is continuing its steady run.

According to the trade experts, CBI 5 The Brain has crossed the 10-Crore mark at the Kerala box office when it completed the first 4 days of its release. When it comes to the worldwide box office, the Mammootty starrer is nearing the 12-Crore mark. Interestingly, the investigation thriller is performing its best in the overseas centers, when compared to the Kerala box office.

As per the reports, CBI 5 The Brain had made a total gross collection of Rs. 8.7 Crore, with a share of Rs. 3.23 Crore, within the first 3 days of its release. It is an impressive box office figure while considering the fact that the Mammootty starrer didn't have a full-fledged first-weekend rush. Also, the investigation thriller is yet to have a wide release in the other Indian states. If things go at the same rate, CBI 5 The Brain is going to have a fantastic second weekend, with getting more screens across the country.

The Mammootty starrer, which is scripted by SN Swamy, hit the theatres almost 35 years after the release of the first part, Oru CBI Diarykurippu. Thus, the CBI franchise has emerged as the longest-running franchise of Indian cinema, which had the same leading man, director, and writer. Along with Mammootty, the original cast of the CBI series including Jagathy Sreekumar, Mukesh, and Saikumar have reprised their respective roles in CBI 5 The Brain.