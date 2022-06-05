CBI 5 The Brain OTT Release Date And Time: The Mammootty Starrer To Stream On Netflix

CBI 5 The Brain, the fifth installment of the CBI franchise which features Mammootty in the lead role, had emerged as a decent box office success. The movie, which marked the comeback of senior filmmaker K Madhu, is now gearing up for its OTT release. CBI 5 The Brain, which features Mammootty as the central character Sethurama Iyer, has been slated to release on Netflix.

According to the latest updates, the investigation thriller which is penned by SN Swamy will have its OTT premiere on Netflix on June 12, 2022. CBI 5 The Brain will stream on the renowned OTT platform from 12 AM on June 12, Sunday.

The major update has left both the Mammootty fans and Malayalam cinema audiences who are familiar with the CBI franchise totally excited. CBI 5 The Brain, which was released on May 1, Sunday, had succeeded in impressing both the loyal followers of the franchise and cinema lovers. The K Madhu directorial received relatively positive reviews from its viewers, despite its minor flaws.