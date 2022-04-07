CBI 5 The Brain Teaser: Mammootty Is Back As The Iconic Sethurama Iyer To Solve A New Case!

The highly anticipated official teaser of CBI 5 The Brain, the upcoming Mammootty starrer is finally out. The megastar is back as the iconic character, CBI officer Sethurama Iyer with the investigation thriller which is helmed by K Madhu. The highly promising official teaser of CBI 5 The Brain is now winning the internet.

The 1.29 minutes long teaser of the Mammootty starrer opens with the megastar's narration, in which he mentions the details of the Gandhi family and the assassinations of its members. Simultaneously, the viewers are introduced to the other important characters of the film. The teaser hints that CBI 5 The Brain revolves around a murder investigation that is somewhere connected with the assassinations of the Gandhi family members.

Finally, the teaser introduces us to the central character Sethurama Iyer, who makes his majestic entry to the Central Bureau Of Investigation officer in his signature style. Despite playing the character after a long gap of 17 years, Mammootty has successfully retained the iconic style and body language of Sethurama Iyer. The legend once again proves his consistency as an actor, even with the short screen time he gets in the CBI 5 The Brain teaser.