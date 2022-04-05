CBI 5 The Brain: Overseas Rights Of The Mammootty Starrer Are Sold!

CBI 5 The Brain, the highly anticipated Mammootty starrer has been gearing up for a grand theatrical release. The movie, which marks Mammootty's reunion with the senior filmmaker K Madhu, is the fifth installment of the much-celebrated CBI franchise. As per the latest reports, the overseas rights of CBI 5 The Brain are sold.

According to believable sources, the overseas rights of the Mammootty starrer have been bagged by Truth Global Films for around Rs. 8 Crore. It has also been confirmed that CBI 5 The Brain will get a worldwide release on the special occasion of Eid 2022. The makers are expected to reveal the release date along with the CBI 5 The Brain official teaser, on April 6, Wednesday.

As reported earlier, the post-production work of the K Madhu directorial is currently in its final stage. Mammootty, the leading man had finished the dubbing for CBI 5 The Brain recently, thus officially wrapping up his portions for the film. Even though it was initially reported that the official teaser might release on March 3, Sunday, it was postponed later due to technical reasons.

To the unversed, Mammootty is all set to play the iconic character Sethurama Iyer once again in the project, which is scripted by the veteran writer SN Swamy. CBI 5 The Brain reportedly revolves around a new murder investigation led by the senior CBI officer Sethurama Iyer and his team. Along with Mammootty, the original star cast of the CBI franchise including Jagathy Sreekumar, Mukesh, and Saikumar are reprising their respective characters in the film.

Renji Panicker, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Kaniha, Sudev Nair, Ramesh Pisharody, Ansiba Hassan, and others have played other pivotal roles in the film. Akhil George is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy has composed the original music score. CBI 5 The Brain is bankrolled by senior producer Appachan, under the prestigious banner Swargachithra.