CBI 5 The Brain Twitter Review: Did Mammootty's Investigation Thriller Impress The Audiences?

CBI 5 The Brain, the highly anticipated fifth installment of the CBI franchise has finally hit the theatres. Mammootty is playing the iconic character Sethurama Iyer once again in CBI 5 The Brain, which is directed by K Madhu and written by SN Swamy. The fifth installment is hitting the theatres 35 years after the release of the first installment, Oru CBI Diarykurippu.

Mammootty's character Sethurama Iyer, who is a supremely intelligent yet extremely gentle investigation officer, is unarguably one of the most loved characters ever written or performed on Malayalam cinema's celluloid. With the release of CBI 5 The Brain, both the megastar and the rest of the team have become a part of the biggest franchise ever made in the history of Indian cinema.

Here's what the audiences feel about CBI 5 The Brain. Have a look...

ShowTime #CBI5TheBrain , Theatre Full of families 💥 — RAHUL (@Rahul_0ffl) May 1, 2022

CBI 5 The Brain reportedly revolves around a new murder investigation led by the senior CBI officer Sethurama Iyer and his team. Along with Mammootty, the original star cast of the CBI franchise including Jagathy Sreekumar, Mukesh, and Saikumar are reprising their respective characters in the film.

Renji Panicker, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Kaniha, Sudev Nair, Ramesh Pisharody, Ansiba Hassan, and others have played other pivotal roles in the film. Akhil George is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy has composed the original music score. The iconic CBI theme music composed by Shyam has been retained in the fifth installment as well. CBI 5 The Brain is bankrolled by senior producer Appachan, under the prestigious banner Swargachithra.