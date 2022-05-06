Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Arrested Over Manju Warrier's Complaint: Reports

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, the acclaimed filmmaker is arrested over the complaint filed by Manju Warrier, the popular actress. As per the reports, Sanal Kumar was taken into custody by the Kerala police, for allegedly threatening and insulting Manju on social media saying her 'life is in danger.'

The award-winning filmmaker was taken into custody from Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram on May 5, Thursday. The police team is reportedly planning to take him to Kochi today, as the Manju Warrier's complaint has been registered in the Kochi Elamakkara police station. The lady superstar of Malayalam cinema filed a complaint against the filmmaker on Wednesday, after he constantly bombarded her with emails and messages, along with threatening and insulting her on social media.

A few minutes before his arrest, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan had posted a live video on his Facebook handle, in which he was seen refusing to be in the police custody. "I'm being kidnapped by some goons who claim to be policemen. They are going to take away my mobile phone and attack me. Somebody, please help me," the Sexy Durga director said in his live video, according to the reports published by Kerala Kaumudi.

To the unversed, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was the director of Kayattam, the acclaimed film that featured Manju Warrier in the lead role. The project had also marked the production debut of the actress. The filmmaker had recently made a social media post in which he claimed that Manju Warrier's life is in danger. According to the filmmaker, the actress is in trouble as she supports the survivor of the actress abduction case of 2017 against her former husband and prime accused, actor Dileep. He had also claimed that Manju was being held hostage by her manager.

