Gold Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Nayanthara-Alphonse Puthren Team Up For A Fun Film!

Gold, the highly anticipated Prithiviraj Sukumaran-Nayanthara starrer is currently in the final stage of its production. The movie, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, marks the comeback of Alphonse Puthren, the Premam director, after a long hiatus of 7 years. The much-awaited Gold teaser was revealed on March 22, Tuesday.

The 2.33 minutes long teaser of the Alphonse Puthren film stars with a scene where leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran encounters three men who were trying to escape with a jeep. After a long build-up scene that reminds us of the iconic third intro of Nivin Pauly in Premam, Prithviraj beats up the guys. Nayanthara is later introduced where she is seen enjoying her popcorn and later winking at the viewers.

The electrifying background score and build-up scene featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran confirm that Gold is going to be yet another signature outing of director Alphonse Puthren. The official teaser hints that an out-and-out fun film is in store for the Malayalam cinema audiences, who have been eagerly waiting for the talented filmmaker's comeback.

Watch Gold teaser here:

Gold features a stellar star cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nayanthara, Shammi Thilakan, Lalu Alex, Saiju Kurup, Roshan Mathew, Ajmal Ameer, Mallika Sukumaran, Shanthi Krishna, Suresh Krishna, Prem Kumar, Sudheesh, Jagadeesh, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, Deepti Sati, Krishna Shankar, Shabareesh Varma, Jaffer Idukki, Baburaj, Idavela Babu, Abu Salim, Justin John, Sandeep Varma, Vineeth Thattil David, Justin John, MA Shiyas, Althaf Salim, Sabumon, and others. The teaser has also confirmed that a bunch of cameos are also in store for the audiences in the film.

Alphonse Puthren, the director himself has written the film and handled the editing, stunt choreography, visual fx, animation, and colour grading of Gold. Rajesh Murugesan has composed the songs and original score. Anend C Chandran and Viswajith Odukkathil are the directors of photography. Gold is produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.