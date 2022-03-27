Mammootty-Amal Neerad's Bilal Is Delayed Again; Here's Why!

Mammootty and Amal Neerad, the celebrated actor-director duo is currently on a high with the massive success of their latest outing, Bheeshma Parvam. The filmmaker was planning to team up with the megastar for Bilal, which is a sequel to their first collaboration Big B, earlier. But Bilal was delayed due to the pandemic, which led Mammootty and Amal Neerad to collaborate for Bheeshma Parvam.

In a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam daily, director Amal Neerad revealed that Bilal might not go on floors soon. However, the filmmaker confirmed that the project is not dropped. According to Amal Neerad, he is reworking the script of the Mammootty starrer currently.

The filmmaker revealed that he is currently on a break from filmmaking, which he consciously takes after the release of his directorial ventures. During this break, Amal Neerad is reworking the script of Bilal and is also planning another project with Mammootty in the lead role. The next outing of the Mammootty-Amal Neerad duo will be announced only after the filmmaker finishes the scripting of Bilal and the untitled venture.

In his interview, Amal Neerad revealed that he is intending to do more films with the megastar in the future. The filmmaker, who is a die-hard fan of Mammootty, stated that he wants to present the veteran actor in a new light in all his films. The director's revelation has left the Mammootty fans and audiences equally excited.

Meanwhile, the netizens have come up with a theory, which suggests that Bheeshma Parvam might be a prequel to both Big B and Bilal. The audiences have noticed the mentions of some of the major characters and places in the Big B universe and believe that it is not accidental. If the rumours are to be believed, this might lead to the birth of a major movie franchise in the Malayalam film industry.