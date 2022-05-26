Mammootty And Dulquer Salmaan To Share The Screen In Bilal; Official Announcement Soon?

The onscreen collaboration of megastar Mammootty and his son, popular actor Dulquer Salmaan, is one of the most anticipated ones in the Malayalam film industry. If the rumours are to be believed, the father-son duo is finally all set to share the screen in Bilal, the upcoming Amal Neerad directorial.

Yes, you read it right! The grapevine suggests that both Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan are impressed with the final draft script of Bilal, and have said Yes to the project. In a recent interview, director Amal Neerad mentioned that the Big B sequel is getting bigger. However, the filmmaker remained tight-lipped about the casting of the film. The rumourmills suggest that a major announcement on the Bilal star cast will be made very soon.

If Dulquer Salmaan is indeed a part of the project, the Amal Neerad directorial is definitely going to be the most-hyped upcoming project in the Malayalam film industry. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that National award-winner Fahadh Faasil is also a part of the Bilal star cast. In that case, the Mammootty starrer might break all pre-existing box office records of Malayalam cinema with its opening collection.

Bilal had originally started rolling in 2020, and a few portions of the film were shot in Kochi. However, the shooting was later delayed due to the lockdown restrictions. According to director Amal Neerad, he reworked the script of the Big B sequel during that period, and it came out even better. Later, Mammootty collaborated with the filmmaker for the recent blockbuster Bheeshma Parvam, which emerged as the biggest commercial success of the megastar's illustrious career.

Mammootty will appear as the celebrated character Bilal John Kurssinkal once again in Bilal, which will mark his third collaboration with director Amal Neerad. Dulquer Salmaan is rumoured to be playing the role of Abu in the movie. Fahadh Faasil, on the other hand, is expected to appear as the lead antagonist. However, none of these reports are officially confirmed yet.