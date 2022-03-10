Mammootty To Reunite With Anwar Rasheed And Amal Neerad For His Next: Reports

Mammootty is currently on a high with the massive success of Bheeshma Parvam, his latest release. The movie, which marked the megastar's third collaboration with director Amal Neerad, is now breaking the pre-existing box office records of Malayalam cinema. Meanwhile, Mammootty is reportedly planning to team with director Anwar Rasheed and Amal Neerad once again.

If the reports are to be believed, Anwar Rasheed has been planning to reunite with the megastar for a project for quite some time. Things are now falling into place and Mammootty has finally given his green signal for the collaboration. As per the updates, Anwar Rasheed is directing the much-awaited project, while Amal Neerad will crank the camera.

In that case, the much-awaited project will mark Mammootty's collaboration with the director Anwar Rasheed after the highly celebrated Rajamanikyam. The untitled venture will also mark the reunion of Amal Neerad and Anwar Rasheed, who had teamed up the last time for the 2020-released film Trance.

To the unversed, it was Mammootty who launched both Anwar Rasheed and Amal Neerad as independent filmmakers, in Malayalam cinema. Anwar made his directorial debut with Rajamanikyam, which emerged as one of the biggest hits in both the career of the megastar, as well as the Malayalam film industry. Amal Neerad, on the other hand, made his directorial debut with the celebrated action thriller Big B, which had Mammootty in the lead role.