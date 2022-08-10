Mammootty To Team Up With THIS Director For His Netfilx Project: Reports

Mammootty is all set to play the lead role in one of the segments of Netflix's upcoming anthology. The project, which is based on the short stories of veteran writer MT Vasudevan Nair, will have 10 short films. As per the latest reports, Mammootty's film in the untitled anthology is helmed by the celebrated filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan.

Earlier, it was reported that Mammootty's segment from the Netflix project will be helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery. However, the latest reports suggest that Lijo Jose backed out from the project due to creative differences and his busy schedule. Instead, the OTT giant has roped in Ranjith Balakrishnan to helm the segment.

The sources close to the project suggest that the Mammootty-Ranjith project is based on MT Vasudevan Nair's renowned short story, Kadugannawa Oru Yathra. The actor-director duo, along with the rest of the cast and crew members, will fly to Sri Lanka in a couple of days for the shooting of the segment. The project is expected to go on floor on August 16, Tuesday.

Mammootty has earlier collaborated with Ranjith Balakrishnan for several acclaimed films including Kaiyoppu, Pranjiyettan And The Saint, Paleri Manikyam, and others. The filmmaker, who is also the Chairman of Kerala Chalachithra Academy, is one of those directors from the contemporary Malayalam cinema who has made several iconic films and characters with the megastar.

Coming to Lijo Jose Pellissery, the supremely talented filmmaker is currently busy with the post-production works of his upcoming Mammootty project Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. The project, which marked the first collaboration of Mammootty and Lijo, has already garnered attention with its highly promising teasers. The actor-director duo is planning to join hands once again for another project, very soon.