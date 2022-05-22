Mohanlal Celebrates Birthday With Wife Suchitra: Mammootty, Prithviraj & Others Wish The Complete Actor

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema celebrated his 62nd birthday on May 21, Saturday. The superstar had a simple birthday celebration in the presence of his wife Suchitra Mohanlal and a few close friends in Mumbai. A video, which is recorded during Mohanlal's intimate birthday bash, is now going viral on social media.

In the birthday celebration video, the star couple is seen exchanging pieces of birthday cake and kisses. As always, Mohanlal and Suchitra have left the netizens in complete awe with their adorable bond.

Check out the video here:

As always, the Malayalam film industry members took to their official social media handles and wished Mohanlal on his birthday with lovely posts. Have a look...

Mammootty

The megastar wished his dear Lal by sharing a candid picture that was clicked during the launch of Mohanlal's directorial debut, Barroz. "Happy Birthday my dear Lal," reads Mammootty's post.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

The actor-filmmaker dropped a director's cut video of the Bro Daddy theme song, as a birthday gift for the superstar. Later, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a BTS still from the film and wished Mohanlal on his birthday. In his post, the director also confirmed that the duo will reunite next year for Empuraan.