Mohanlal To Host Bigg Boss Malayalam 4; The First Promo Is Out

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is not quitting Bigg Boss Malayalam. It has been confirmed that Mohanlal is very much a part of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 after the makers recently revealed the first promo of the show featuring the superstar. The new promo has left the audiences, who were disappointed with the Aaraattu star's decision to quit the show, totally excited.

In the new promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4, Mohanlal is seen reacting to the rumours which suggested that he might quit the show. The superstar stated that it is "just bluffing" while addressing the rumours, and confirmed that he is hosting the fourth season of the highly popular show.

Watch the new Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 promo featuring Mohanlal, here:

Recently, Asianet had revealed the official logo of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 with a special promo. Along with the logo reveal promo, the makers of the show had confirmed that the production has already begun. However, the highly popular Bigg Boss Malayalam theme music is not a part of both the logo reveal promo and Mohanlal's first promo. Instead, a new theme song titled 'Asathoma Sadgamaya' has been introduced.

The sources close to Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 suggest that the theme music of the show might undergo a major change this season, as the makers are planning for a complete upgrade. More details of the new theme will be revealed with the upcoming promos of the show, which was expected to be out in a couple of days. If the reports are to be believed, the highly anticipated show will have its grand premiere by the end of March.