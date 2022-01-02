Puzhu Teaser: Mammootty's Mysterious Character Raises Expectations!

The much-awaited Puzhu teaser was finally released on the special occasion of New Year 2022. The highly promising Puzhu teaser has raised expectations over the project, with Mammootty's mysterious character sketch. From the teaser, it is evident that the movie, which is directed by newcomer Ratheena, is going to be a thriller.

In the 39-seconds-long Puzhu teaser, Mammootty's character is seen having a serious conversation with a young boy named Kichu. "When we share the things we have with others, it is good. That's how we become good human beings. But there is no need to accept things that they give us in return. Kichu doesn't need it, isn't it?" the character played by the megastar asks the boy. Later, the boy is seen shooting at a family photo in the head of Mammootty's character, with a toy gun.

Watch Puzhu teaser here:

Even though Mammootty is seen having a calm attitude, there is something menacing in his eyes and voice modulation, that can make a viewer instantly uncomfortable. The Puzhu teaser hints that the legendary actor is indeed playing a negative role, that is completely new to the Malayalam cinema, in the Ratheena directorial. It is also evident that Puzhu has a stellar performance by Mammootty in store, for its audiences.