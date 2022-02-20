Tovino Thomas-Keerthy Suresh Team Up For Vaashi: Mohanlal, Abhishek Bachchan Reveal The First Look Poster

Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh, the talented actors are teaming up for an upcoming project titled Vaashi. The official first look poster of Vaashi was revealed on Saturday (February 19, 2022), by some of the leading stars of Indian cinema including Mohanlal, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, AR Rahman, Trisha Krishnan, Trisha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Manju Warrier.

In the promising first look poster, both Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas are seen in the looks of lawyers, thus indicating that Vaashi might be a courtroom drama. Both the actors seem to be playing serious roles in the movie, which is helmed by Vishnu G Raghavan.

Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar revealed the first look poster through his official social media handles. "Unveiling the first look poster of 'VAASHI'. Wishing the best for the team #Vaashi," reads the Aaraattu star's post.

Abhishek Bachchan, who took to his official social media pages and revealed the Vaashi first look, wrote: "Another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film industry!! Good luck @ttovino, @KeerthyOfficial and the entire cast and crew! #Vaashi #tovinothomas #keerthyofficial #malayalam"

Mahesh Babu, the Telugu superstar who is all set to share the screen with Keerthy Suresh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, released the first look poster and wrote: "Here's the first look of Malayalam film #Vaashi!! Best wishes to @KeerthyOfficial @ttovino @vishnugraghav and the entire team! Looking forward to this one!"