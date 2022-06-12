Tyson: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Character In The Pan-Indian Project Is Revealed!

Prithviraj Sukumaran announced his fourth directorial venture, the pan-Indian project Tyson, on Friday (June 10, 2022). The movie, which is bankrolled by the KGF makers Hombale Films, will have the actor-filmmaker himself playing the lead role. The sources close to Tyson have now revealed a major update on Prithviraj Sukumaran's role in the movie.

If the reports are to be believed, the actor-filmmaker is playing the role of an IAS officer for the first time in his career, in the multi-lingual. The reports suggest that Prithviraj Sukumaran's character in Tyson, which is an out-and-out action film, is a firebrand officer. The multi-faceted talent is expected to perform some high-voltage action sequences in the film, which is scripted by Murali Gopy.

KGF Makers Hombale Films Mark Their Grand Debut In Mollywood With Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film

Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up Aadujeevitham Jordan Schedule; Reveals His New Look!



To the unversed, Tyson was initially planned as a Malayalam film and was supposed to be directed by the Kammara Sambhavam fame director Ratish Ambat. But the project was later dropped due to budget issues, as it demanded a large canvas. Now, with Hombale Films backing the project, Prithviraj Sukumaran has taken over as the director, and the film is being made as a multi-lingual that will be simultaneously released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Even though nothing much has been revealed about the star cast of Tyson, the sources suggest that some of the most celebrated talents of Malayalam cinema are finalised to play pivotal roles. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial will also have some popular names from the Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi film industries in pivotal roles. A major update regarding the star cast and technical crew of the project is expected to be out in a couple of weeks.

However, it has been confirmed that director Prithviraj Sukumaran will kickstart the film only after the release of Empuraan, his third directorial venture which is a sequel to the Mohanlal-starring blockbuster Lucifer. In that case, Tyson will start rolling only by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.