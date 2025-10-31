Dies Irae Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Pranav's Film Expected To Challenge Marco's Opening Record

Dies Irae Box Office Collection Prediction: Dies Irae, the new Malayalam horror thriller starring Pranav Mohanlal, is gearing up for its worldwide release on October 31, 2025, after holding paid premiere shows on October 30. Written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under the banners of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios.

The paid premiere screenings, which began at 9:30 PM IST on Thursday, saw encouraging turnout in select theaters across Kerala. Early box office tracking reports suggest strong audience interest, with the film showing signs of a major opening within the Malayalam film industry. According to industry tracker AB George, Dies Irae has registered an impressive start from its premiere shows, with Kerala collections alone estimated to have crossed ₹80 lakh from limited screenings.

In his post on X, AB George noted that the film is "loading a 10+ crore opening" when combining premiere and first-day collections. He also pointed out that Dies Irae could potentially surpass Marco to become the highest-opening A-rated Malayalam film to date. While these are early projections, the figures indicate considerable momentum for the horror thriller as it enters its full release day.

Dies Irae Overview

The film features Pranav Mohanlal as Rohan, a man whose seemingly stable life spirals out of control after he becomes convinced that a supernatural entity has invaded his home. The narrative follows his descent into mystery, exploring unexpected connections and the terrors that follow. The supporting cast includes Gibin Gopinath, Manohari Joy, Jaya Kurup, and Arun Ajikumar.

The film's technical team includes cinematographer Shehnad Jalal ISC, editor Shafique Mohamed Ali, and composer Christo Xavier. Production design is handled by Jothish Shankar, with sound work by Jayadevan Chakkadath and M.R. Rajakrishnan. The visual tone of the movie has been developed by colorist Liju Prabhakar, and the VFX work is managed by Digibricks.

Dies Irae will be distributed across Kerala by E4 Experiments, in Karnataka by VK Films, and across India through Think Studios, while Home Screen Entertainment is overseeing the overseas release.

As Dies Irae opens in theaters globally, trade observers will be watching closely to see if the film can meet or exceed its strong pre-release projections and possibly dethrone Marco to set a new benchmark for A-rated Malayalam cinema openings.