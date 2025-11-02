Dies Irae Box Office Collection Day 2: Pranav Mohanlal-Rahul Sadasivan Horror Film Crosses ₹10 Crore In India

Dies Irae Box Office Collection: Dies Irae, the Malayalam horror thriller starring Pranav Mohanlal, maintained a steady performance at the box office during its first two days and entered its third day on Sunday. The film, written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, was released worldwide on Friday, October 31, 2025. Backed by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under the banners of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, Dies Irae marks Sadasivan's latest foray into the horror genre, expanding the universe that connects directly to Bhoothakaalam and reportedly to Bramayugam.

According to early estimates from box office tracking platform Sacnilk, Dies Irae earned around ₹10.45 crore (India net) in its first two days. The film opened with ₹4.7 crore on Friday and witnessed a jump on Saturday, adding approximately ₹5.75 crore. The rise of over 22% on its second day indicates a positive audience turnout.

Storyline and Cast-Crew Details of Dies Irae

Starring Pranav Mohanlal as Rohan Shankar, the film follows the story of a young man whose privileged life spirals into chaos following a mysterious death and an ensuing haunting. Alongside Pranav, the cast includes Gibin Gopinath, Manohari Joy, Jaya Kurup, and Arun Ajikumar. The narrative blends elements of the supernatural with psychological tension, a hallmark of Sadasivan's filmmaking style.

The film's technical team includes cinematographer Shehnad Jalal ISC, music composer Christo Xavier, and editor Shafique Mohamed Ali. Sound design is by Jayadevan Chakkadath, with sound mixing by M. R. Rajakrishnan. The production design is handled by Jothish Shankar, while the visual effects are supervised by Digibricks. The film's release across multiple territories was managed by E4 Experiments in Kerala, VK Films in Karnataka, Think Studios for all-India distribution, and Home Screen Entertainment for overseas markets.

With Sunday, November 2, marking its third day in theaters, Dies Irae is now eyeing a strong first-weekend total. Trade analysts are watching how word-of-mouth and show occupancies shape its early box office trend. As the film enters its first Sunday run, the numbers will be crucial in determining whether Dies Irae can sustain its current momentum in the coming days.