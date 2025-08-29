Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal & Sathyan Anthikad's Film Makes A Solid Opening

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection: The Malayalam film Hridayapoorvam, directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, began its theatrical run on August 28, 2025. Headlined by Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan, the romantic drama completed its opening day in cinemas with box office figures now available.

According to estimates from box office tracker Sacnilk, Hridayapoorvam earned around ₹3.35 crore net across India on its opening day. The film was released on a Thursday ahead of the Onam weekend, a holiday frame that traditionally sees increased footfall in Kerala cinemas.

Day 1 Collection Report

As per the early figures, the film's Day 1 collection stands at ₹3.35 crore net from its Indian release. Being a Thursday opening, industry observers will be watching how the numbers trend across the extended weekend, which is considered crucial for regional releases during festive periods.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection - Day 1 (India Net):

Day 1 [Thursday]: ₹3.35 crore (rough data)

Total so far: ₹3.35 crore

About the Film

Hridayapoorvam marks another collaboration between Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad, reuniting after several years. The film has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner. The screenplay is by Sonu T. P., from a story developed by Akhil Sathyan.

The story follows Sandeep Balakrishnan (Mohanlal), a heart transplant recipient and cloud-kitchen entrepreneur, whose visit to Pune to attend the engagement of Haritha (Malavika Mohanan) leads to unforeseen changes in his life. The narrative touches upon themes of healing, new beginnings, and human connections.

The ensemble cast includes Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Baburaj, Nishan, and Sabitha Anand. Several cameo roles feature familiar names such as Basil Joseph, Meera Jasmine, and Althaf Salim.

Production Details

The film was announced in July 2024, with principal photography taking place between February and May 2025 in Pune and Kochi. The technical crew includes cinematographer Anu Moothedath, editor K. Rajagopal, and music composer Justin Prabhakaran.

With a modest opening of ₹3.35 crore, the film's performance over the weekend will be key in determining its box office trajectory. The Onam holidays are expected to provide a boost, and the coming days will give a clearer picture of the film's reception at the box office.