Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update: Will Mohanlal's Film Beat Thudaram Today?

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 2 Update: The year 2025 has been quite happening for Mohanlal and there has been no second thoughts about it. The renowned actor started the year with L2: Empuraan and was later seen in Thudarum and Kannappa. And now, Mohanlal is making headlines again as Mohanlal is back with his 4th release of the year. We are talking about Hridayapoorvam which is a romantic drama. Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, Hridayapoorvam has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas, Hridayapoorvam also features Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Sangeeth Prathap, along with Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, Nishan, and S. P. Charan in key roles. To note, Hridayapoorvam also marks Mohanlal and director Sathyan Anthikad's second collaboration after 2015 release Ennum Eppozhum. The movie revolves around Sandeep Balakrishnan, played by Mohanlal, who is a heart transplant patient and eventually develops a deep bond with his donor's wife and daughter.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Hridayapoorvam saw a decent start at the box office and made a collection of Rs 3.25cr on day 1 (first Friday). However, the movie has made a collection of Rs 1.29cr at 6:30PM today (day 2/ first Saturday) taking the overall collection of the movie to Rs 4.54cr so far.

Will Hridayapoorvam Beat Thudaram On Day 2?

Interestingly, Hridayapoorvam is being compared to Mohanlal's Thudarum which had premiered earlier this day. However, with a collection of Rs 1.29cr so far today, Hridayapoorvam is likely to fail to beat Thudaram which had minted Rs 8.6cr on day 2. Given the ongoing trend, Hridayapoorvam might see a hike in numbers today, but is lagging behind Thudarum at the box office

Meanwhile, given the impressive response from the audience, Mohanlal expressed his gratitude and shared a poster with a note, "From our heart to yours. Thank you for the love, joy, and wonderful reviews coming in from across the world for #Hridayapoorvam".