Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 3: Mohanlal Film Sees Strong Performance In India

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection: Mohanlal's latest Malayalam film, Hridayapoorvam, has completed its first three days in theaters, collecting an estimated ₹8.6 crore net at the Indian box office, according to tracker Sacnilk. Released worldwide on 28 August 2025, the film has been screened across Kerala and other regions, with audiences showing steady interest over the first three days.

The film recorded ₹3.25 crore on its first day, followed by a drop to ₹2.5 crore on Friday, a decline of approximately 23 percent. On Saturday, the collection rose slightly to an estimated ₹2.85 crore, bringing the three-day total to ₹8.6 crore.

Mohanlal headlines Sathyan Anthikad's latest romantic drama

Hridayapoorvam is a romantic drama directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, with a screenplay by Sonu T. P. and a story by Akhil Sathyan. Produced under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner by Antony Perumbavoor, the film marks another collaboration between Anthikad and Mohanlal, a combination that has drawn attention since the project's announcement in July 2024. Principal photography began in February 2025 and wrapped up in May, with Pune and Kochi serving as key filming locations.

The narrative centers around Sandeep Balakrishnan, played by Mohanlal, a cloud-kitchen owner who has undergone a heart transplant and travels to Pune, where he forms meaningful connections with his donor's family. Through these interactions, he experiences moments of reflection, emotional healing, and personal growth.

Alongside Mohanlal and Malavika, the cast includes Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, and Nishan. The technical crew features Justin Prabhakaran on music, Anu Moothedath handling cinematography, and K. Rajagopal in charge of editing. Costume design is by Sameera Saneesh, with choreography by Brinda and sound design by Anil Radhakrishnan.

While Hridayapoorvam has recorded steady footfalls in its first three days, the film's performance on Sunday and in the coming week will be closely watched to gauge audience response beyond the initial interest.