Hridayapoorvam Kerala Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad Film Sees Strong Footfall

Hridayapoorvam Kerala Box Office Collection: The Malayalam drama Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad and starring Mohanlal, has completed its first four days in theaters with steady audience turnout. Released on Thursday, August 28, 2025, the film has reportedly earned an estimated ₹11.29 crore in Kerala alone during this period, according to early figures shared by industry tracker AB George. Day four collections on Sunday were pegged at approximately ₹3.26 crore.

Mohanlal-Starrer Hridayapoorvam Opens With Steady Audience Response

The film brings together Mohanlal and director Sathyan Anthikad after several years. The film, produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas, stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Sangita Madhavan Nair in principal roles, with Siddique, Lalu Alex, Nishan, Janardhanan, Baburaj, and Sabitha Anand appearing in supporting roles.

Hridayapoorvam tells the story of Sandeep Balakrishnan, a heart transplant recipient who travels to Pune to meet the family of his late donor, a spirited army colonel. Circumstances require him to stay with the family, gradually becoming entwined in their daily lives and personal struggles. The narrative has been crafted by Sonu T. P., based on a story by Akhil Sathyan.

Principal photography for the film began in February 2025 and concluded in May, with shooting taking place in Pune and Kochi. The technical team includes Anu Moothedath as the director of photography, K. Rajagopal handling editing, and Justin Prabhakaran composing the music. The production also involved an extensive crew, covering areas such as sound design, choreography, costumes, VFX, and promotional material, reflecting the scale of the project.

With Onam festivities contributing to theater attendance, the film has recorded steady footfall across Kerala. Early box office figures indicate a positive opening, though industry observers note that weekday collections will be crucial in determining the film's longer-term performance. Hridayapoorvam's narrative focus, combining family drama with an emotionally driven plot, is expected to guide audience reception over the coming week.

The film is now under observation for its potential run beyond the opening weekend, as it continues to attract both fans of the lead actor and viewers seeking conventional Malayalam family drama storytelling.